Semi catches fire after mechanical failure in Parleys Canyon

No one was injured in a semi truck fire on Interstate 80 westbound in Parleys Canyon early March 1.

Traffic was backed up for hours after a truck carrying bread caught fire around 4 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Mike Gordon told KPCW emergency crews responded to mile marker 133, just after the East Canyon exit.

The highway was down to one lane westbound, causing delays to the Salt Lake Valley until crews cleared the scene around 10 a.m.

Gordon said semi fires frequently take hours to clear because the of resources needed to clean and repair the road and remove debris from the scene.

He said investigators believe a mechanical issue sparked the fire.