Utahns to lose an hour Sunday as clocks spring forward

Clocks will move forward an hour March 8 at 2 a.m. The time change marks the end of standard time and the start of daylight saving time in the U.S.

Only Hawaii and Arizona don’t recognize the bi-annual time change. Both states observe standard time year-round.

Since 2018, 19 states including Utah have adopted laws calling for a move to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Associated Press reports despite the moves, Congress would need to pass a law to allow states to enact the change. Year-round daylight saving time was observed during World War II to conserve energy resources and for a brief, unpopular stint in 1974.

The U.S. Senate passed a 2022 bill to move to permanent daylight saving time. A similar House bill hasn’t had a vote.