Utahns to lose an hour Sunday as clocks spring forward
The time change marks the end of standard time and the start of daylight saving time in the U.S.
Clocks will move forward an hour March 8 at 2 a.m. The time change marks the end of standard time and the start of daylight saving time in the U.S.
Only Hawaii and Arizona don’t recognize the bi-annual time change. Both states observe standard time year-round.
Since 2018, 19 states including Utah have adopted laws calling for a move to make daylight saving time permanent.
The Associated Press reports despite the moves, Congress would need to pass a law to allow states to enact the change. Year-round daylight saving time was observed during World War II to conserve energy resources and for a brief, unpopular stint in 1974.
The U.S. Senate passed a 2022 bill to move to permanent daylight saving time. A similar House bill hasn’t had a vote.