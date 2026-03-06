Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of Park City teenager

Summit County documents show a 14-year-old girl reported the alleged assault in late February, saying a man forcibly removed her clothes and touched her despite her objections.

According to the report, the girl was at a friend’s home when the man approached her in a bedroom where she was watching videos online. She told police she knew the man because he had previously dated her friend.

After calling a parent, the teen left the apartment and reached out to the school resource officer two days after the alleged assault, according to the documents.

Park City police later used the man’s social media account to find him outside an apartment complex on March 4. He initially lied to police about his identity and where he lived.

The affidavit says that before the man’s arrest, he told police he was aware of rumors about the assault and that they were not true.

The man was booked into jail March 4 on suspicion of second-degree felony forcible sex abuse and a class B misdemeanor for giving false information to police.

Documents show he’s being held without bail.

Officers cited concerns for community safety and a possible flight risk without legal status in the United States.

No formal charges had been filed as of March 6.

It is KPCW policy to not name individuals who have not been charged.