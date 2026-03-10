© 2026 KPCW

An attempt to simplify breaking up Utah’s most liberal county came seconds too late

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
The sun sets on the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2026. Senate President Stuart Adams ruled Monday that a vote to give cities an easier path to split off from Salt Lake County came seconds after the deadline for the 2026 legislative session.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The sun sets on the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2026. Senate President Stuart Adams ruled Monday that a vote to give cities an easier path to split off from Salt Lake County came seconds after the deadline for the 2026 legislative session.

HB212 would’ve made it easier for cities that want to break away from Salt Lake County to get a measure on the ballot.

Days after a midnight vote that would’ve cleared a path to split the state’s largest — and most liberal — county in two, Senate President Stuart Adams said the tally came too late to count.

On paper, HB212, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would’ve allowed cities in a county of a million residents or more to split off if they account for at least a third of the county’s total population and pass required resolutions. Meeting those requirements would get a measure on the ballot.

In reality, it would have only affected Salt Lake County immediately.

As the clock struck midnight on Saturday — signaling the end of the 2026 legislative session — senators were still voting on the measure.

Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, shouted, “Point of order!” from the Senate floor.

“It was after midnight!” he yelled as voting ended.

But Blouin said Saturday that his objection was “basically ignored.” He added that Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, also tried to raise a concern but was not recognized by Adams as lawmakers “rushed” to present the bill and take the vote before the session ended.

Read Samantha Moilanen and Jordan Miller's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
