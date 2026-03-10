An attempt to simplify breaking up Utah’s most liberal county came seconds too late

Days after a midnight vote that would’ve cleared a path to split the state’s largest — and most liberal — county in two, Senate President Stuart Adams said the tally came too late to count.

On paper, HB212, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would’ve allowed cities in a county of a million residents or more to split off if they account for at least a third of the county’s total population and pass required resolutions. Meeting those requirements would get a measure on the ballot.

In reality, it would have only affected Salt Lake County immediately.

As the clock struck midnight on Saturday — signaling the end of the 2026 legislative session — senators were still voting on the measure.

Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, shouted, “Point of order!” from the Senate floor.

“It was after midnight!” he yelled as voting ended.

But Blouin said Saturday that his objection was “basically ignored.” He added that Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, also tried to raise a concern but was not recognized by Adams as lawmakers “rushed” to present the bill and take the vote before the session ended.

