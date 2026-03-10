Powder Mountain’s $40M upgrades to begin summer 2026
Powder Mountain announced a multi-year investment to expand its advanced terrain, upgrade base areas and improve beginner access and ski school development all in its public area.
The resort outside Eden offers public and private, residents-only terrain.
The $40 million improvements include completing the “Don’t Mention It,” or DMI, chair lift. The chair will serve 1,000 acres of advanced terrain in the resort’s Wolf Creek Canyon zone. It is scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 ski season.
Also set for next season is the upgraded Sundown chair and new Doodle lift.
Sundown, a fixed-grip quad chair, will be replaced with a high-speed quad at one of the resort’s primary base areas. The old chair will be repurposed for the new Doodle lift, offering ski school access to terrain for first-time skiers and riders.
Over the next two years, the northern Utah ski area will also redevelop the Sundown base area, including a new lodge and new beginner-focused area. Improvements will increase the skiable acreage of the resort from about 1,000 acres to more than 6,000 acres.