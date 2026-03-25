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Petroglyph vandalism near Moab under investigation

KPCW | By The Times-Independent
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
An image of a vandalized petroglyph panel near the Tusher Tunnel area northwest of Moab. The agency said Sunday, March 22 they’re still investigating the damage.
Grand County Sheriff's Office
An image of a vandalized petroglyph panel near the Tusher Tunnel area northwest of Moab. The agency said Sunday, March 22 they’re still investigating the damage.

Petroglyphs are common across southeastern Utah and reflect thousands of years of human history.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after ancient petroglyphs were vandalized at a recreation area near Tusher Tunnel northwest of Moab.

The damage was discovered along a popular off-highway vehicle route about 20 miles from Moab and west of Utahraptor State Park. In a social media post on Sunday, March 22, the sheriff’s office said it appears a Baja off-road race team may have defaced the rock wall by placing advertising and contact information directly onto the site.

“This type of damage to cultural and historical resources is taken seriously and is under investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is urged to contact the agency at 435-259-8115.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Times-Independent
The Times-Independent is a nonprofit newspaper based in Moab, Utah.
See stories by The Times-Independent