Summer permit lottery open for Angels Landing hike
The lottery is open for a chance to hike to Angel’s Landing between June 1 and Aug. 31.
The National Park Service manages the number of hikers at Zion National Park’s iconic Angels Landing by dividing permits between seasonal and day-before lotteries.
Those who wish to hike the trail before June 1 can enter a day-before lottery through May 30 to obtain a permit.
The summer lottery is open through April 20. Lottery results will be announced April 25.