© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer permit lottery open for Angels Landing hike

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 6, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT
Hiker on Angels Landing at Zion National Park.
The National Park Service
Hiker on Angels Landing at Zion National Park.

The lottery is open for a chance to hike to Angel’s Landing between June 1 and Aug. 31.

The National Park Service manages the number of hikers at Zion National Park’s iconic Angels Landing by dividing permits between seasonal and day-before lotteries.

Those who wish to hike the trail before June 1 can enter a day-before lottery through May 30 to obtain a permit.

The summer lottery is open through April 20. Lottery results will be announced April 25.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver