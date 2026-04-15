Utah Air Force base cancels popular air show in a ‘small but telling sign of world uncertainty’

A northern Utah Air Force base is canceling its June air show, saying it needs to “prioritize resources for critical, ongoing operations.”

Hill Air Force Base representatives didn’t elaborate on the nature of the operations or reference the ongoing Iran war in a Tuesday news release. They said it was decided to postpone the popular Warriors Over the Wasatch event for a year after a “thorough review of operational commitments.”

Austin Knuppe, director of the Heravi Peace Institute at Utah State University in Logan, noted the cancellation comes during a tenuous two-week ceasefire with Iran, declared on April 8.

“It’s far from clear that’s going to hold, and the Air Force is a major player in that conflict,” Knuppe said. “You need not only combat aircraft, like the F-35 that’s out of Hill Air Force, but you need logistics. You need people that can transport fuel and people and material to the battlefront, refueling capabilities.”

Knuppe continued: “There’s massive interdependence between these things. So we shouldn’t be surprised that we’re seeing effects even in Ogden, Utah.”

He said potential budget constraints or uncertainty about the ceasefire could both play into the decision to delay the show, even in a place like Utah, far from the Middle East.

“It’s a small but telling sign of world uncertainty with respect to several ongoing conflicts — kind of scary,” Knuppe told Utah News Dispatch.

American military assets are being stretched as the U.S. supports Israeli efforts in that region and also supplies weapons, equipment, intelligence sharing and other capabilities to Ukraine, he said. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January is among other recent military operations.

In Utah, the air show has drawn thousands of spectators in years past to see pilots perform daring moves in formation and take in other spectacles.

“This was not the outcome any of us hoped for. We know this news is a great disappointment to the community partners, performers, and thousands of supporters who make this event a success,” Col. Dan Cornelius said in a prepared statement.

Cornelius, commander of the 75th Air Base Wing, said it became clear that under the constraints, “we could not guarantee the quality and scale that defines the Warriors Over the Wasatch show and that our community deserves.”

He said the primary focus for leaders at the base is supporting our “dedicated Airmen and their families while ensuring all mission objectives are met.”

Utah isn’t alone in calling off a planned air show. In March, two California naval air facilities canceled their events, citing “heightened security considerations.”

Warriors Over the Wasatch has been rescheduled for June 19-20 of 2027.

The yearlong postponement likely stems from an abundance of caution, Knuppe said. But it raises questions about how long the conflict in Iran will stretch on and about the U.S. government’s strategic objective, the costs the nation is willing to pay and how it defines victory.

“There’s some basic due diligence things that normal Utah voters and citizens can do in response to this,” Knuppe said, “to really press our elected representatives and members of the military for some transparency and honesty about what’s going on.”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.