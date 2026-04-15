April 2026 Book Review | 'The Breath of the Gods'

“Who has seen the wind?” asked poet Christina G. Rossetti. While it can’t be seen, it’s everywhere and known to all. Simon Winchester, prolific author of historical treatises on topics as wide-ranging as the Krakatoa volcano to the early mapmakers, has tackled another big topic: the nature of wind and its effect on history. His recent book, “The Breath of the Gods: The History and Future of the Wind” gallops around the world and through time with the literary ease Winchester is known for.

As one example, he highlights the Age of Sail, and how favorable winds affected world exploration, the outcome of European sea battles, trade, and colonization. Fickle winds drove the course of history in many unappreciated ways.

Much of the book is devoted to weather events. Hurricanes, cyclones, and tornadoes with enormous wind speeds have impacted lives throughout the world. The book recounts the destructive power of major storm events such as Hurricane Katrina.

In another example, wind carried dry, loosened earth from the Oklahoma plains to Washington DC during the Dust Bowl, alarming US lawmakers and convincing them to address the problem of soil erosion.

Wind has also provided great benefits. The power of wind has been harnessed for everything from grinding grain to pumping water to wind farms that supply power for cities.

Winchester gives a nod to climate change and worsening storms around the globe but could have devoted more attention to this current topic. Given the length and breadth of the book, it’s curious that he chose not to explore evolving and future wind patterns more deeply, as the title suggests.

“The Breath of the Gods” is impressive for its sizable collection of historical facts, its synthesis of information on a single phenomenon, and its story-telling quality. If you’re a fan of Simon Winchester, his latest product won’t disappoint you.

“The Breath of the Gods” can be found at our local libraries.

