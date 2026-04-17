© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah conservation permit program raises $6.5M for habitat restoration

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A mule deer stands in tall grasses in Utah.

Proceeds from a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources permit program will fund dozens of projects benefitting wildlife beginning this year.

Each year, Utah’s Wildlife Board designates a percentage of limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits as “conservation and expo permits.” Launched in 1980, the Utah Conservation Permit Program is designed to increase funding for fish and wildlife conservation projects across the Beehive State.

This year $6.5 million was raised for research, conservation and habitat restoration projects.

Near the Wasatch Back, the Burnt Beaver project in the Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache national forests will get more than $260,000 in funding to improve wildlife habitat, restore aspen trees and reduce wildlife risks in the area.

It’s one of nearly 90 partially or fully funded projects this year.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver