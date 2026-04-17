Utah conservation permit program raises $6.5M for habitat restoration

Each year, Utah’s Wildlife Board designates a percentage of limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits as “conservation and expo permits.” Launched in 1980, the Utah Conservation Permit Program is designed to increase funding for fish and wildlife conservation projects across the Beehive State.

This year $6.5 million was raised for research, conservation and habitat restoration projects.

Near the Wasatch Back, the Burnt Beaver project in the Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache national forests will get more than $260,000 in funding to improve wildlife habitat, restore aspen trees and reduce wildlife risks in the area.

It’s one of nearly 90 partially or fully funded projects this year.