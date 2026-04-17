Wasatch Back residents can learn about wildfire mitigation at fair

Record-low snowpack and abnormally warm weather this winter mean more wildfire activity in the Beehive State. The National Interagency Fire Center predicts northern Utah will have above normal chances of significant wildland fires this July.

With the increased likelihood of wildfires, over a dozen Homeowners Associations across the Wasatch Back are encouraging locals to learn how to protect their homes.

Pinebrook resident Don Brown helped organize the annual wildfire preparedness fair on April 25. He said many concerned residents live in the wildland urban interface, or WUI, where development meets wilderness.

“Living in the WUI, the wildland urban interface, necessitates that we prepare ourselves for the eventuality of wildfire,” Brown said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 17 . “We want to educate the homeowners of the area so that they can have that preparedness.”

The fair features a panel discussion with a variety of experts.

Taiga Rohrer from Utah Forestry, Fire and Statelands will outline HB48. The law aims to ensure residents are protecting themselves and their neighbors from wildfires.

Brad Washa, an assistant professor of wildland fire science from Utah State University, and Alpine Forestry co-owner David Telian will discuss wildfire mitigation. Brown said advice includes removing combustible materials around homes.

“Embers can be cast a mile or more, and when they nestle in a pile of pine needles in your roof, or they get into a soffit and nestle in the insulation, they can smolder and create fire,” he said.

The panel also features Fielding Norton from the University of Utah and SenturyWest Insurance Services President Paul Borup. They will discuss insurance options. Park City Fire District Chief Pete Emery will also offer insights.

Other experts, vendors and government agencies will set up tables at the event so locals can learn more and ask questions.

The fair is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ecker Hill Middle School.

