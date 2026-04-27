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St. George to pay $350K in attorney fees for drag show lawsuit

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT
Drag performer Miz Kiki wows the crowd at the Allies and Community Drag Festival in St. George on June 30, 2023. The event's organizers later reached a settlement with the city in January 2025 after officials tried to block the event by denying a permit. A federal judge has now ordered St. George to pay an additional $350,000 in attorneys fees tied to the lawsuit.
Mark Eddington
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Drag performer Miz Kiki wows the crowd at the Allies and Community Drag Festival in St. George on June 30, 2023. The event's organizers later reached a settlement with the city in January 2025 after officials tried to block the event by denying a permit. A federal judge has now ordered St. George to pay an additional $350,000 in attorneys fees tied to the lawsuit.

In the ruling, a federal judge on Friday ordered St. George to honor the settlement agreement reached in 2025 after its failed attempt to block a drag show in a public park.

More than a year after the city of St. George agreed to pay a settlement over its attempt to block a drag show in a public park, a federal judge has ordered the city to cough up an additional $350,000 in attorney fees.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, who sided with the Southern Utah Drag Stars in 2023 and found the city’s actions violated free speech protections, issued the order Friday, directing the city to also pay $902 in legal costs.

The fees cover more than 1,100 hours of work billed at rates ranging from $300 to $400 an hour, along with paralegal time billed at $110 to $150 an hour, for the drag group’s legal team from Jenner & Block and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, according to the judge’s written decision.

The city had argued those hourly rates and the time billed were “unreasonable,” when compared to the $285 rate it pays its own attorneys, the ruling states.

Nuffer said those arguments “fail to recognize the case’s factual and legal complexity,” which required “intensive” investigation even before the lawsuit was filed.

The ruling also directs the city to honor the settlement reached in January 2025, which says the drag group is “entitled to recover reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs,” the filing states.

The settlement required the city to pay a monetary sum to the Drag Stars and issue a public apology saying it “violated” the group’s First Amendment rights, which the city did in February 2025.

Read the full article by Samantha Moilanen at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
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