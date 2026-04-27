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Utah health officials recommend early MMR vaccines as cases rise

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:49 PM MDT
Pediatrician makes vaccination to small boy.
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Utah health officials are recommending the MMR vaccine for babies ages 6 to 12 months.

The warning comes as Utah tops the charts in the national measles outbreak with more than 600 cases confirmed since 2025.

Utah health officials are encouraging parents to talk with doctors about an early, extra dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine for babies ages 6 to 12 months.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the additional shot is typically reserved for special circumstances, like international travel. Health officials now say the broader use is appropriate as cases rise.

Health departments in other outbreak states, such as South Carolina, have issued similar recommendations.

Children usually receive the standard two doses of the MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years.

Since Utah’s first outbreak in June of 2025, 607 Utahns have been diagnosed with the virus. Almost 400 of those cases were in children younger than 18.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver