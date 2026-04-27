Utah health officials recommend early MMR vaccines as cases rise

Utah health officials are encouraging parents to talk with doctors about an early, extra dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine for babies ages 6 to 12 months.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the additional shot is typically reserved for special circumstances, like international travel. Health officials now say the broader use is appropriate as cases rise.

Health departments in other outbreak states, such as South Carolina, have issued similar recommendations.

Children usually receive the standard two doses of the MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years.