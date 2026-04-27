Wasatch Back representatives nominated at state Democratic, Republican conventions

That includes several state races for Wasatch Back voters.

The Republican Party nominated Tiara Auxier to represent Utah House District 4. The incumbent beat Summit County resident Kris Campbell earning 92% of delegate votes.

The Democratic party nominated Jonny Larsen who beat out two Oakley residents, Zane Woolstenhulme and Zeppelin Zeerip.

Two Wasatch Back Republicans will advance to the June primary for House District 59, the Heber Valley’s Luke Searle and Old Town Park City resident Jeffery Pierce.

In the Democratic race, former Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson earned 65% of the vote over Park City’s Micah Kagan.

Utah House District 23 was uncontested with Franklin Dewey Robinson III to be the Republican on the ballot and Hoang Nguyen for the Democrats.

The GOP’s Scott Chew was the only nominee for House District 68. He will face the Constitution Party’s Sonya Ray.

Utah’s primary election to narrow the candidate field is June 23 followed by the general election Nov. 3.