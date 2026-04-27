© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back representatives nominated at state Democratic, Republican conventions

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:51 PM MDT
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.
bizoo_n
/
Adobe Stock
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.

The Utah Democrat and Republican parties have now nominated their candidates for state and federal races after weekend conventions.

That includes several state races for Wasatch Back voters.

The Republican Party nominated Tiara Auxier to represent Utah House District 4. The incumbent beat Summit County resident Kris Campbell earning 92% of delegate votes.

The Democratic party nominated Jonny Larsen who beat out two Oakley residents, Zane Woolstenhulme and Zeppelin Zeerip.

Two Wasatch Back Republicans will advance to the June primary for House District 59, the Heber Valley’s Luke Searle and Old Town Park City resident Jeffery Pierce.

In the Democratic race, former Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson earned 65% of the vote over Park City’s Micah Kagan.

Utah House District 23 was uncontested with Franklin Dewey Robinson III to be the Republican on the ballot and Hoang Nguyen for the Democrats.

The GOP’s Scott Chew was the only nominee for House District 68. He will face the Constitution Party’s Sonya Ray.

Utah’s primary election to narrow the candidate field is June 23 followed by the general election Nov. 3.
Tags
Summit County Utah Election News
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver