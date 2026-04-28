Utah’s list of school book bans grows to 34, including a sex abuse survivor’s memoir

When HBO brought George R.R. Martin’s bestselling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” to the screen as “Game of Thrones” in 2011, it was an instant hit.

Now, more than a decade after the show aired and three decades after the first book hit shelves, Utah has banned the series’ second installment from all public schools in the state.

Book two, “A Clash of Kings,” was banned Monday after the Alpine, Davis and Jordan school districts all removed it, triggering a statewide ban under Utah’s sensitive materials law.

Another title met the threshold Monday, too: “A Stolen Life: A Memoir,” by Jaycee Dugard. The book was first removed from the Davis, Cache County and Granite school districts.

The additions mean there are now 34 books banned from all Utah public schools.

Read the full article by Carmen Nesbitt at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.