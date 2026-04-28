Wasatch County town to create mural celebrating 250th anniversary of America

Midway is looking for residents to participate in a community-wide mural project to mark the 250th anniversary of America.

The Midway America250 Community Mural will include 950 individually painted tiles that will depict an American flag and bald eagle.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to pick up a tile kit at the Midway City offices Monday through Thursday.

Each kit includes a design guide with specific color instructions.

Kits will also be available at the Red, White & Midway event May 9.

Tiles must be completed and returned by June 4.