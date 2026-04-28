Local leaders to discuss taxes, data centers at annual Utah counties conference

The Utah Association of Counties was established in 1924 after several county clerks decided it would be helpful to meet on a regular basis. Today, the organization includes sheriffs, attorneys, councilmembers and non-elected staff like planners and information technology managers.

Executive Director Brandy Grace, a former elected county official, said the conference draws strong participation each year.

“We generally have a really good turnout, probably 300 - 400 people that come to our conferences, just as far as members,” Grace said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 28. “And then we get a lot of support from vendors and our state agency partners. Legislators will be there talking specifically about some of the bills that have significant impact on operations of county government.”

UAC as it’s known, advocates for counties during the annual legislative session. Grace acknowledged that with a diverse membership, from the Wasatch Front to rural areas, consensus isn’t always possible.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Executive Director of Utah Association of Counties Brandy Grace Listen • 17:09

“And in those cases, we kind of have a threshold where we have our members vote on the positions that we're going to take on specific pieces of legislation,” she said. “And if we don't meet an 80% threshold, then we don't necessarily actively engage. And our position is that when we can pretty well all agree, then that's the direction that myself and staff take in our lobbying efforts. If it's too divided, then we won't take a position.”

Topics on this year’s agenda include property taxes, tax increment financing, data centers and energy development. Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young is attending the 2026 meeting with several councilmembers and department heads to support local concerns.

The conference ends Friday when local leaders return to their communities to share what they learned and what’s ahead for Utah's 2027 legislative session.