Man charged for allegedly setting fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Salt Lake County prosecutors have filed an arson charge against Boyd, who allegedly set small fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The 34-year-old was arrested April 14 after witnesses said they saw him starting fires in the Mount Olympus Wilderness Area.

Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies used a helicopter to pluck Boyd from the mountainside.

Recently-released body camera footage shows officers handcuffing Boyd as paramedics attended to him, giving him water and food, after the helicopter landed. He was later booked into jail.

An arrest affidavit says Boyd told sheriff’s deputies he had smoked methamphetamine the night before and started drinking alcohol early that morning.

Court documents show Boyd was charged with arson, a second-degree felony, and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.

A judge has ordered Boyd be held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail and appointed a public defender to represent him. A detention hearing is set for May 8.