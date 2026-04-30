Utah voters have until May 6 to protect their information

Senate Bill 153 was signed into law after passing in during Utah’s 2026 Legislative Session. The bill requires the previously private information of about 1.3 million voters to be reclassified as public.

Summit County Interim Clerk Malena Stevens said that information includes full legal name, voter identification number, mailing address, voting precinct, district, party affiliation and voting status. She said people will also be able to see which elections voters participated in, but not how they voted.

“And there's a lot of concern about that. People saying, ‘people are going to know who I voted for in all these races.’ That's not information that is created through the voting process,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 30. “So your name is never attached to who you vote for, and that's never released.”

Stevens said about 30 U.S. states already have similar public voter information.

FULL INTERIVEW: Summit County Interim Clerk Malena Stevens Listen • 10:21

Utah has not always had the same level of voter security. Stevens said for several years voters could just check a box to keep their information private, but that option is going away.

“They've changed it to a very limited at-risk group that can continue to have their information withheld,” she said. “It just includes someone that's someone that is a victim of domestic violence or threatened with domestic violence, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces, public figures, or individuals protected by court order, or those people that reside in the same household.”

The Utah Lt. Governor’s Office, which oversees all election operations, sent letters to voters with existing privacy protections earlier this year. Those who want to maintain that status have until May 6 to apply.

All non-protected voter information will be publicly available May 26. The Salt Lake Tribune reports after that date anyone can purchase statewide voter registration rolls for $1,050.

More information about county and state elections and voter information is available on Summit County’s elections page.