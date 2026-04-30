UDOT asks Wasatch Back drivers for feedback after low-snow winter

Despite a mild winter with little plow activity and snow traffic, UDOT still wants feedback from Wasatch Back drivers on its communications related to traffic, closures, traction requirements and more.

The 35-question UDOT Wasatch Back Communication Survey will shape future road-related communications on Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon, U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County, and state routes 224 and 248 in the Park City area.

The end-of-season survey closes May 11.