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UDOT asks Wasatch Back drivers for feedback after low-snow winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 30, 2026 at 3:12 PM MDT
Winter driving conditions on I-80 near Summit Park.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Cars driving up eastbound Interstate 80 during a snowstorm.

The Utah Department of Transportation wants local feedback on the agency’s winter road communication in Summit County and Park City.

Despite a mild winter with little plow activity and snow traffic, UDOT still wants feedback from Wasatch Back drivers on its communications related to traffic, closures, traction requirements and more.

The 35-question UDOT Wasatch Back Communication Survey will shape future road-related communications on Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon, U.S. Highway 40 in Summit County, and state routes 224 and 248 in the Park City area.

The end-of-season survey closes May 11.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver