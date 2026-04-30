Summit County clerk: May 6 is voter registration privacy deadline

Interim Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens explains the changes to a voter registration bill as the last chance to request privacy — May 6 — nears. Senate Bill 153, passed during the 2026 legislative session, will make voter registration records of about 1.3 million Utah voters public starting May 25. This includes full legal names, voter ID numbers, addresses, and party affiliations. Concerns about voter privacy and potential misuse of information have been raised, with some voters unregistering due to fears. An "at-risk" designation is available for certain individuals, such as victims of domestic violence, to keep their information private, but this is limited.