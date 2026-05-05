Wildlife experts issue wildlife safety reminder after Yellowstone bear attack

Two hikers were injured in a bear attack on a popular hiking trail near Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful geyser May 4.

Monday’s attack occurred on the heavily traveled Mystic Falls trail, which includes a loop that leads to a 70-foot-tall waterfall. The trailhead is about two miles northwest of Old Faithful.

The Associated Press reports the park has populations of both grizzly and black bears, but rangers say attacks by either are rare.

Bears are common across the western United States, including in Utah which is home to black bears.

As the weather warms, Utah wildlife experts say there are ways to prevent conflict in bear encounters.

Problems can occur when the animals start scavenging for food being cooked and eaten at campsites.

This year, experts worry drought conditions may lower natural food supplies and increase incidents of bears getting into garbage to scavenge for food.

Wildlife experts say campers and hikers should store food in areas where it can’t be accessed by bears and to keep campsites clean.

As with all wildlife, Utah officials say to never feed bears.

Experts say recreators who encounter a bear should stand their ground and not run away or climb a tree. If a black bear attacks, always fight back.

More tips and wildlife safety is available on the Wild Aware Utah website.