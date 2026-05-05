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Utahns weigh in on their favorite license plates

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:22 PM MDT
Utah's "Life Elevated" license plate featuring Delicate Arch.
Utah Motor Vehicle Division
Utah's "Life Elevated" license plate featuring Delicate Arch.

Utah’s favorite license plate is the Delicate Arch plate, according to a social media poll by the Salt Lake Tribune.

After a story about the state’s commemorative America 250 design, the Tribune asked its Instagram followers to weigh in on their favorite plate.

Among respondents, 63% said they preferred the Delicate Arch. The “Life Elevated” skier plate was favored by 21% of those who took the poll, followed by “In God We Trust” at 2%.

Data from the Utah Tax Commission, which issues license plates, show about 55% of Beehive State drivers have specialty plates, like those for the Utah Jazz or Real Salt Lake.

The state’s tally also includes off-road vehicles and as a whole amounts to nearly 3.6 million plates.

Among Utah’s standard-issue plates, the Delicate Arch plate is the most popular and accounts for nearly 1.2 million plates, or about 19% of vehicles.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver