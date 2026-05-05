Utahns weigh in on their favorite license plates

After a story about the state’s commemorative America 250 design, the Tribune asked its Instagram followers to weigh in on their favorite plate.

Among respondents, 63% said they preferred the Delicate Arch. The “Life Elevated” skier plate was favored by 21% of those who took the poll, followed by “In God We Trust” at 2%.

Data from the Utah Tax Commission, which issues license plates, show about 55% of Beehive State drivers have specialty plates, like those for the Utah Jazz or Real Salt Lake.

The state’s tally also includes off-road vehicles and as a whole amounts to nearly 3.6 million plates.

Among Utah’s standard-issue plates, the Delicate Arch plate is the most popular and accounts for nearly 1.2 million plates, or about 19% of vehicles.