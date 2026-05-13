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UDOT publishes Big Cottonwood Canyon study to alleviate ski traffic

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
Winter traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon
Utah Department of Transportation
Winter traffic heading up Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon will see more buses in an effort to decrease winter traffic over the next few years.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a decision on its Big Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Assessment, which began in 2025, aimed at alleviating congestion on state Route 190.

Now, the agency can begin final design, right-of-way acquisitions and construction of transportation improvements.

The improvements will begin as early as the 2028 winter season and include increased bus service and more parking for bus riders.

Buses will leave the new hub every 10-15 minutes with the goal to increase to every 7 minutes by 2050.

Riders will also have improved, indoor bus stops at Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort.

Near the mobility hub, UDOT will build a new 1,750-stall parking garage at the mouth of the canyon next to the mobility hub.

The cost for the proposed improvements is estimated around $265 million, with $114 million already allocated to the Little Cottonwood Canyon improvements for the mobility hub at the gravel pit and Wasatch Boulevard interchange.

The completed environmental study and more information is available here.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver