UDOT publishes Big Cottonwood Canyon study to alleviate ski traffic

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a decision on its Big Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Assessment, which began in 2025, aimed at alleviating congestion on state Route 190.

Now, the agency can begin final design, right-of-way acquisitions and construction of transportation improvements.

The improvements will begin as early as the 2028 winter season and include increased bus service and more parking for bus riders.

Buses will leave the new hub every 10-15 minutes with the goal to increase to every 7 minutes by 2050.

Riders will also have improved, indoor bus stops at Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort.

Near the mobility hub, UDOT will build a new 1,750-stall parking garage at the mouth of the canyon next to the mobility hub.

The cost for the proposed improvements is estimated around $265 million, with $114 million already allocated to the Little Cottonwood Canyon improvements for the mobility hub at the gravel pit and Wasatch Boulevard interchange.

The completed environmental study and more information is available here.