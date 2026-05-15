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Utah DWR protects, grows native fish on Endangered Species Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2026 at 5:03 PM MDT
A person holding a woundfin. The native Utah minnows have been on the endangered species list since 1970s.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A person holding a woundfin. The native Utah minnows have been on the endangered species list since 1970s.

Utah marked the 21st annual Endangered Species Day May15 by recognizing residents’ commitment to protecting and restoring imperiled wildlife and habitats.

The Division of Wildlife Resources is also highlighting the endangered native woundfin, a minnow only found in a short section of the Virgin River.

The DWR says non-native fish are pushing out the 4-inch minnow along with drought conditions, altered streamflows, elevated water temperature and a reduction in spawning and rearing habitat.

As part of ongoing efforts to increase the population, the DWR partnered with the Utah Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics to transport about 300 fish on a plane from a hatchery in New Mexico to a research center in Logan, Utah.

As of May, this additional population of woundfin has produced 1,000 larval fish, with 3,000 eggs still developing.

Utah has 44 animal and plant species on the federal endangered species list.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver