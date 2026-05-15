Sun Peak residents ask court to overturn Utah Olympic Park development deal

The Summit County Council approved a new development agreement with the Utah Olympic Park in April after months of pushback from neighbors.

Now the Sun Peak homeowners association hopes 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik will block it and send it back to the council for a new deal.

The agreement facilitates the UOP’s planned 120-room hotel and extra housing for athletes, coaches and employees.

Sun Peak’s complaint filed May 14 says the additions are not public benefits as required by the Snyderville Basin general plan.

HOA president Meta Haley said development agreements are partnerships between a landowner and the community.

“Obviously, the developer gets the benefit of whatever commercial or residential growth they're facilitating, and in exchange for that, the community is supposed to receive public benefits that otherwise wouldn't materialize,” she said.

Policy 2.3 in the Snyderville Basin general plan directs Summit County not to approve new developments until all existing ones have been built — unless there’s a “compelling countervailing public interest.”

It’s a short and significant part of the general plan, and planners are debating whether to change it or do away with it. Summit County is midway through revising its eastside and westside general plans.

Utah law says general plans are non-binding unless otherwise noted in local laws. The Snyderville Basin development code states “applications for development approval shall be consistent with the general plan.”

Among the HOA’s other allegations, it says there’s no evidence that a hotel and housing will increase the tax base, as required by county code.

“If a development introduces more costs, infrastructure, and service costs than it contributes in tax revenue, that deficit falls onto the shoulders of the local taxpayers,” Haley added.

Sun Peak homeowners want the court to find that the council either violated its own policies or didn’t act on sound evidence.

Summit County hasn’t responded in court and no hearings have been set in the case.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.