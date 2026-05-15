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Utah officers to increase seatbelt enforcement in May

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
Close up portrait of a driver hand fastening seatbelt in a car
Antonioguillem
/
Adobe Stock
Utah law enforcement will be looking for drivers through May who are not following the state's seatbelt law to inform and educate them on the importance of wearing a seat belt.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers, they face tickets and fines if they don’t buckle up behind the wheel.

Starting May 18, law enforcement agencies across the state will focus on seat belt violations and stop, cite and educate drivers and passengers.

Utah’s seat belt use rate dropped just below 90% in 2025, down from the all-time high of 92% in 2023.

Utah DPS reports, before the state’s primary seat belt law was enacted in 2015, seat belt use was about 83%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injuries in cars by 45%. It goes up to 60% for trucks.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver