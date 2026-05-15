Utah officers to increase seatbelt enforcement in May

Starting May 18, law enforcement agencies across the state will focus on seat belt violations and stop, cite and educate drivers and passengers.

Utah’s seat belt use rate dropped just below 90% in 2025, down from the all-time high of 92% in 2023.

Utah DPS reports, before the state’s primary seat belt law was enacted in 2015, seat belt use was about 83%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injuries in cars by 45%. It goes up to 60% for trucks.