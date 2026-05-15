Soft ground, turn around on Wasatch Back trails this summer

After equestrian tracks and a trailer were found at Slate Creek trail in south Summit County, trail officials are reminding horseback riders and other trail users that improper trail use is against the law.

Horses are only allowed on trails specifically marked as equestrian trails. That includes many trails in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and various trails across the Wasatch Back.

Riding on the wrong trails can damage areas meant for hiking, mountain biking and other recreation. Violators can also be fined.

On trails that allow horses, bikes and hikers, horses have the right of way followed by hikers and mountain bikers yielding to all users. The downhill rider must also yield to any uphill traffic.

Trail officials also remind bikers to practice proper trail etiquette and turn around at the first sign of soft dirt or mud.

The Mountain Trails Foundation advises riders to turn around if they are leaving a rut. Tires can ruin groomed trails for other users and can lead to erosion and costly repairs.