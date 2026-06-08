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Following LDS Church omission, Pentagon revises religious classification list

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published June 8, 2026 at 11:57 AM MDT
[FILE] Some LDS temples, such as this one in Manti, shine lights upward on their walls. Since Wasatch County lighting code doesn't allow that, the LDS Church has applied to change those rules, bringing the future of local dark sky rules into focus.
Joshua M. Ausborne
/
Adobe Stock
[FILE] The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Manti, Utah, at night.

On Monday, the department organized its religions by denomination and removed the "Christian" category.

After a weekend in which numerous Utah political and religious leaders expressed outrage over a Department of Defense decision to omit the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the 'Christian' category, the Pentagon has revised its classifications.

"Thank you to the [Defense Department] for listening to our concerns, engaging thoughtfully and respectfully with my office on this issue, and for delivering a swift correction," wrote Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) on social media.

Curtis was one of the first Utah leaders to question the Pentagon's original decision, which pared the department's religious designations list to just 31, and excluded the LDS Church as being described as "Christian."

In a statement, the department appeared to admit its error.

"The goal of this effort is to simplify a previously out-of-control 'belief' coding system that had ballooned to over 200 codes," the statement read. "In order to clarify the work of chaplains, and simplify the work of commanders, the Pentagon has consolidated and simplified the list to roughly thirty codes — using the previously used labels for faiths."

Read Jeff Tavss' full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Fox 13 is a Salt Lake City-area television news station owned by Scripps News Group.
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