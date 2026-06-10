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Utah conservation organization pledges $5.1M for wildlife recovery

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT
A flock of Wilson's phalarope at the Great Salt Lake. The species is nearing endangerment as the lake shrinks.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A flock of Wilson's phalarope at the Great Salt Lake. The species is nearing endangerment as the lake shrinks.

A state special protection fund is allocating $5.1 million to 33 to wildlife projects and studies across Utah.

Among the creatures benefiting from research funded by the Utah Species Protection Account is the Wilson's phalarope. The migratory shorebird relies heavily on the shrinking ecosystem of the Great Salt Lake.

Some funds paid for the removal of the threatened Juke sucker from Utah Lake and its tributaries. Rare plant and insect programs at Utah State University also received funding.

The species protection account is administered by the state Division of Wildlife Services. It was established in 1997 toward species and projects that will proactively help to prevent Endangered Species Act listings.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver