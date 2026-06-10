Utah conservation organization pledges $5.1M for wildlife recovery

Among the creatures benefiting from research funded by the Utah Species Protection Account is the Wilson's phalarope. The migratory shorebird relies heavily on the shrinking ecosystem of the Great Salt Lake.

Some funds paid for the removal of the threatened Juke sucker from Utah Lake and its tributaries. Rare plant and insect programs at Utah State University also received funding.

The species protection account is administered by the state Division of Wildlife Services. It was established in 1997 toward species and projects that will proactively help to prevent Endangered Species Act listings.