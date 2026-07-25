Man arrested for murder in fatal Park City stabbing

Police say a 34-year-old Damon Enman, of Salt Lake County, died from injuries in the stabbing Friday.

Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man, also of Salt Lake County, in the man's death.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Park City police cruisers surround the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.

Communications Director Clayton Scrivner said the stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at a home at 505 Deer Valley Drive, between the Marsac roundabout and Deer Valley Resort.

Park City officials said initially, two people were injured and taken to Salt Lake City-area hospitals. One of them, now identified as Enman, later died.

The Park City property is listed as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

Police said there is no threat to the public after the isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.