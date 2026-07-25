Man arrested for murder in fatal Park City stabbing
Park City police have identified the man killed in a Friday stabbing and a suspect is now facing a murder charge.
Police say a 34-year-old Damon Enman, of Salt Lake County, died from injuries in the stabbing Friday.
Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man, also of Salt Lake County, in the man's death.
Communications Director Clayton Scrivner said the stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at a home at 505 Deer Valley Drive, between the Marsac roundabout and Deer Valley Resort.
Park City officials said initially, two people were injured and taken to Salt Lake City-area hospitals. One of them, now identified as Enman, later died.
The Park City property is listed as a short-term rental on Airbnb.
Police said there is no threat to the public after the isolated incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.