© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man arrested for murder in fatal Park City stabbing

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards,
Connor Thomas
Published July 25, 2026 at 7:20 PM MDT
Updated July 25, 2026 at 7:36 PM MDT
Park City police officers work the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Park City police officers work the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.

Park City police have identified the man killed in a Friday stabbing and a suspect is now facing a murder charge.

Police say a 34-year-old Damon Enman, of Salt Lake County, died from injuries in the stabbing Friday.

Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man, also of Salt Lake County, in the man's death.

Park City police cruisers surround the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Park City police cruisers surround the site of a possible stabbing on Deer Valley Drive the morning of July 24, 2026.

Communications Director Clayton Scrivner said the stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday at a home at 505 Deer Valley Drive, between the Marsac roundabout and Deer Valley Resort.

Park City officials said initially, two people were injured and taken to Salt Lake City-area hospitals. One of them, now identified as Enman, later died.

The Park City property is listed as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

Police said there is no threat to the public after the isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Tags
Park City Other News
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas