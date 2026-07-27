Rally for a Cure marks 30 years of supporting breast cancer research

Park City Golf Professional Cynthia Brown launched the annual fundraiser 30 years ago. Since then, the women’s league has raised thousands of dollars to support breast cancer research, early detection, survivor care and support through a day of golf and community fundraising.

Brown now serves as chair of the nonprofit Playing for Life, which distributes proceeds from the event to Huntsman Cancer Institute, The People’s Health Clinic and Image Reborn.

Tournament organizer Callaway Zuccarello said the fundraiser has grown well beyond its origins.

“The way the rally started was it was just the league members who were involved, and it was money raised just by league members playing golf, whereas our rally today has evolved into an event where anybody can participate whether they're a golfer or not,” Zuccarello said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 27. “So sure, our league members play that day, and they make huge contributions. But anybody in the community can swing by and participate in a few things, but mainly our opportunity draws.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Kathy Higginson and Callaway Zuccarello Listen • 10:26

Community members can stop by the Park City Golf Club as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to purchase tickets for the opportunity drawing, which features nine prize baskets filled with spa, dining and golf packages. Donations will be accepted until about 6 p.m. Entrants do not need to be present to win.

Park City Women's 9-Hole Golf League / Callaway Zuccarello Baskets filled with spa, dining and golf packages are used to help raise funds.

Online donations are also being accepted outside of those times.

In 2025, the rally raised $22,000. This year, organizers hope to bring in $25,000, about five times the amount raised five years ago.

The Park City Women’s 9-hole league now has 375 members. League member Kathy Higginson said registration opens each March.

“We just have a fun time,” Higginson said. “There are competitions, but they're not necessarily very serious competitions. We're just out there to have fun, and if you happen to have a lucky day, then you do get paid.”

Higginson said the fundraiser also serves as a reminder that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

