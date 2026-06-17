Rocky Mountain Power shares ways to reduce use, bills

Utah power companies are sharing how residents can prepare for summer temperatures and save on energy bills.

Rocky Mountain Power said customers use more electricity in the summer season than any other time of the year. The demand reaches its highest point on hot summer weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. when power is needed to air condition for homes and business and for agricultural irrigation systems.

Rocky Mountain Power said residents can make a few changes to save on power bills and reduce energy usage. That includes doing laundry and dishwashing in the early morning or late evening when possible. Also, turn off lights, computers, televisions and appliances when not in use.

When it comes to cooling the house, the power company suggests opening windows during cooler evenings and early mornings.

During red flag warnings and high wildfire danger this summer, Rocky Mountain Power may also temporarily shut off power in certain areas.