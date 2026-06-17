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Freestyle World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort in 2027

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT
Hannah Soar competes in the dual moguls during the 2024 FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.
Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)
Hannah Soar competes in the dual moguls during the 2024 FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.

The Park City homecoming follows the 2026 event’s relocation to Lake Placid for lack of snow last winter.

World-class freestyle skiers will return to Park City for the 2027 Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.

The homecoming follows the 2026 event’s relocation to New York and New Hampshire for lack of snow last winter.

This will be the resort’s 29th year hosting elite international ski competitions including the 2002 Olympic Games, multiple world championships and 24 World Cup events. Deer Valley will also be home to Olympic aerials and moguls competition in 2034.

The 2027 World Cup competition is free in late January with VIP ticket packages available later this year.

The Deer Valley stop is the seventh of a 10-race circuit and the third competition in the U.S. including Lake Placid and Waterville Valley.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver