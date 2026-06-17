Freestyle World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort in 2027

World-class freestyle skiers will return to Park City for the 2027 Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.

The homecoming follows the 2026 event’s relocation to New York and New Hampshire for lack of snow last winter.

This will be the resort’s 29th year hosting elite international ski competitions including the 2002 Olympic Games, multiple world championships and 24 World Cup events. Deer Valley will also be home to Olympic aerials and moguls competition in 2034.

The 2027 World Cup competition is free in late January with VIP ticket packages available later this year.

The Deer Valley stop is the seventh of a 10-race circuit and the third competition in the U.S. including Lake Placid and Waterville Valley.