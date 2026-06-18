© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commercial flights from Salt Lake to Moab begin Oct. 1

KPCW | By The Times-Independent
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM MDT
An photo for the Moab Airport.
Peter
/
Adobe Stock
An photo for the Moab Airport.

The new four-year federal contract restores Salt Lake flights, continues Denver service and expands connections through Delta and United.

Commercial flights between Moab and Salt Lake City will return Oct. 1 after the U.S. Department of Transportation selected SkyWest Airlines to provide commercial air service at Canyonlands Regional Airport.

In an order issued June 12, the department awarded SkyWest a four-year Essential Air Service contract through Sept. 30, 2030. The federal program helps fund commercial flights to smaller communities that might not otherwise receive scheduled airline service.

SkyWest will replace Contour Airlines’ existing service to Denver and Phoenix with flights to Denver and Salt Lake, restoring commercial service between Moab and Salt Lake for the first time since early 2023.

SkyWest will operate 12 nonstop round trips each week using 50-seat CRJ-200 or CRJ-550 regional jets. Flights to Denver will operate as United Express, while flights to Salt Lake will operate as Delta Connection.

Grand County announced the selection Wednesday in a social media post.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Times-Independent
The Times-Independent is a nonprofit newspaper based in Moab, Utah.
See stories by The Times-Independent