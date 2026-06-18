Commercial flights from Salt Lake to Moab begin Oct. 1

Commercial flights between Moab and Salt Lake City will return Oct. 1 after the U.S. Department of Transportation selected SkyWest Airlines to provide commercial air service at Canyonlands Regional Airport.

In an order issued June 12, the department awarded SkyWest a four-year Essential Air Service contract through Sept. 30, 2030. The federal program helps fund commercial flights to smaller communities that might not otherwise receive scheduled airline service.

SkyWest will replace Contour Airlines’ existing service to Denver and Phoenix with flights to Denver and Salt Lake, restoring commercial service between Moab and Salt Lake for the first time since early 2023.

SkyWest will operate 12 nonstop round trips each week using 50-seat CRJ-200 or CRJ-550 regional jets. Flights to Denver will operate as United Express, while flights to Salt Lake will operate as Delta Connection.

Grand County announced the selection Wednesday in a social media post.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.