Summit County near top as Utah approaches 300 wildfires

Utah Fire Info reports about 270 wildfires since the beginning of the year with 220 caused by humans.

That’s less than the 318 fires by this time last year.

So far, Summit County has the third highest number with 21 total burns, most human-caused, along major highways. None reached more than 5 acres.

Wasatch County has seen four wildfires this year, three human-caused, all burning less than an acre.

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Summit County is the only Wasatch Back entity to enforce fire restrictions so far. All unincorporated areas must follow Stage 1 regulations.