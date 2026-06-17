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Summit County near top as Utah approaches 300 wildfires

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM MDT
A fire sparked in Summit County on June 12 in Big Canyon near Hoytsville.
North Summit Fire Service District
A fire sparked in Summit County on June 12 in Big Canyon near Hoytsville. It is one of more than 20 fires that have sparked in the Wasatch Back so far in 2026.

Fire officials say burn activity is increasing, with 24 new fires this week.

Utah Fire Info reports about 270 wildfires since the beginning of the year with 220 caused by humans.

That’s less than the 318 fires by this time last year.

So far, Summit County has the third highest number with 21 total burns, most human-caused, along major highways. None reached more than 5 acres.

Wasatch County has seen four wildfires this year, three human-caused, all burning less than an acre.

RELATED: Grill embers spark Deer Creek fire in unrestricted Wasatch County

Summit County is the only Wasatch Back entity to enforce fire restrictions so far. All unincorporated areas must follow Stage 1 regulations.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver