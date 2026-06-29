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NPS orders evacuation, temporarily closes Canyonlands district as Babylon Fire nears

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:29 PM MDT
A car drives through Canyonlands National Park toward a smoke cloud from the Babylon Fire on state Route 211.
Brian Hays
/
National Park Service
A car drives through Canyonlands National Park toward a smoke cloud from the Babylon Fire on state Route 211.

The blaze near Blanding is located within Bears Ears National Monument and has not yet reached Canyonlands borders.

Canyonlands National Park has temporarily closed the Needles District as crews fight the nearby Babylon Fire.

As of Monday afternoon, the Babylon Fire has burned more than 38,000 acres and is 0% contained since it sparked on June 26.

The National Park Service says the fire is traveling north toward the park and is asking all visitors to evacuate immediately. The park service is not issuing any new backcountry overnight or day use permits and day hiking and scenic drives in the Needles District are not permitted.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office also closed state Route 211 near mile post nine.

Utah has seen nearly 390 wildfires so far this year, with the Cottonwood Fire, the state’s largest blaze, burning nearly 94,000 acres in a week.
Tags
State & Regional Wildfires
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver