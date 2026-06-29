Residents will pay for emergency response if they cause a fire on the 4th

Midway’s professional fireworks show was cancelled, too.

Wasatch Fire District Chief Eric Hales said after the governor issued an executive order banning fireworks statewide, local leaders worked to figure out the safest way to observe the Fourth of July holiday.

Heber City considered creating special zones for fireworks, but later determined it was too risky.

“If we [Heber] were the only area to light off fireworks in the Wasatch Back, we would have had a lot of our friends and neighbors from surrounding areas coming into our area, and logistically that could have been very difficult for us all – from public works to law enforcement to the fire district,” Hales said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 29.

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco announced a citywide ban June 26.

Fire Warden Troy Morgan said there will be steep penalties for anyone who violates the law, including a misdemeanor charge, a $1,000 fine and up to six months of jail time.

“The other thing people need to realize is it’s not just a fine and/or jail time,” he said. “If they do start a fire, they will be held liable for any and all suppression costs and any damages related to the fire, which we know these catastrophic wildfires can be in the tens of millions of dollars. So, it’s really just not worth taking the chance.”

Full Interview: Eric Hales and Troy Morgan Listen • 15:53

Despite the ban, there are still firework stands around the county. Morgan said local leaders don’t have the power to prohibit the sale of fireworks, just whether they can be used.

“If you go out [and] buy the fireworks, there's other times – you know, New Year’s Eve – that you can discharge fireworks,” he said. “Don't be too hard on the firework stands. A lot of them have contracts and have to be opened due to their contracts.”

Fireworks are already banned in Utah outside of special holiday windows. In summer, that’s July 2-5 for Independence Day and July 22-25 for Pioneer Day.

Leaders will evaluate the risks of fireworks again before Pioneer Day.

To report illegal fireworks, Hales said locals should call the non-emergency dispatch number, which is 435-654-1411.

However, people should call 911 immediately if they see any smoke or fire.

