Park City to construct six-foot path on Three Kings Drive

Park City cut the ribbon on a 12-foot pathway on Thaynes Canyon Drive in 2025, bringing pedestrian access to the neighborhood road that previously had no sidewalks.

The next phase of the project was meant to connect the multi-use path to Three Kings Drive. But during a Park City Council meeting June 25, staff recommended a six-foot sidewalk be installed instead.

Transportation Planning Manager Julia Collins said that’s because resident feedback favored a narrow, lower-impact path.

“To have those pedestrians separated from the roadway, provide bicycle signage and safety awareness on the street, target roadway narrowing to accommodate that sidewalk, and do traffic calming, that all improves the mitigation of neighborhood impacts,” she said.

Staff recommends installing a sidewalk along the east side of the road as well as narrowing Three Kings in certain locations to minimize impacts to adjacent properties.

Some councilmembers and the mayor had concerns about the transition from the 12-foot path to one half its size, but appreciated that staff considered public feedback.

The council gave direction to move forward with the final design process. The project is funded through Summit County and Utah Department of Transportation grants.

Construction is expected to start in 2027.

