© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah's July Fourth featured cleaner air than usual, lack of fireworks could be the cause

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:40 PM MDT
The Wolf family lights fireworks at Farmington Regional Park on Thursday, July 2, 2026, where the city allowed personal use fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Wolf family lights fireworks at Farmington Regional Park on Thursday, July 2, 2026, where the city allowed personal use fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.

Readings from Wasatch Front air quality monitors showed lower levels of dangerous particles.

Widespread bans on personal fireworks in Utah seemed to achieve the main goal over the July Fourth weekend: limiting new wildfire starts.

But the restrictions may have also contributed to lower-than-usual levels of Independence Day air pollution in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

In each of the past three years, according to monitoring data collected at stations in Midvale and Lindon, July Fourth has been the worst day of the year for air pollution known as fine particulate matter. This type of pollution is made up of tiny airborne particles, like metals, that can penetrate humans’ lungs and bloodstreams. It appears when — yes, you guessed it — fireworks go off.

Usually, air quality readings for fine particulate matter become “very unhealthy” on July Fourth. This year, though, the dangerous particles peaked at “moderate” levels, per the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

Read the full article by Jose Davila IV at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune