Park City Council to revisit senior center plans, Little Kate Road upgrades

The Park City Council will return to two closely watched projects Thursday: the future of the senior center and possible changes to Little Kate Road.

Park City has been planning a new senior center for several years.

Its future home is the Mawhinney parking lot across from the Park City Library.

The council’s last direction on the project was to design a 13,000- to 15,000-square-foot building with only surface parking.

Now, City Manager Adam Lenhard said staff are looking for direction on a preliminary concept.

“We'll be asking the council for direction to move forward in schematic design, which would include the overall floor plan, square footage, dimensions of the building,” he said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" July 8.

The current concept is a two-story building with a dining area and activity rooms. Lenhard said once the preliminary design is finalized, the city will have a more accurate cost estimate. He said the project could cost the city up to $15 million.

The council will also get an update on Little Kate Road.

The city originally planned a 12-foot multi-use pathway for the road. After residents raised concerns about pedestrians and cyclists sharing a sidewalk, the city rolled back the plans.

Residents shared more feedback on four concepts at a June open house . Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery said the public prefers either a minimal roadway change, called concept 1A, or no change at all.

“Concept 1A is really similar to the existing road, and it provides a wider painted buffer between bike and vehicle travel lanes,” she said. “I think that's the greatest upgrade there, and the existing sidewalk, as part of this, could either stay the same or be slightly widened.”

The council will give staff direction on how to proceed.

Both projects are work session items, so there won’t be opportunities for public comment Thursday.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.