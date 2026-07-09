Glacier National Park employees vote to unionize

Glacier National Park employees have voted to unionize along with employees from 11 other National Park Service units in the Intermountain West.

The Utah News Dispatch reports, while employee numbers fluctuate depending on the season, a park employee says more than 100 Glacier employees are part of the effort.

Unions have historically not included all types of workers, but the National Treasury Employees Union represents everyone from frontline staff to seasonal workers, scientists and administrators. According to a union press release, the park service employees will be represented by the NTEU following a June 317-11 vote.

The National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 347 will include more than 650 employees from multiple park units, including Glacier, Grand Teton, Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain national parks.

Three years ago, employees at Yellowstone National Park organized under the National Federation of Federal Employees, with more than 80% voting to unionize.

Last year, Sequoia and Kings Canyon and Yosemite national park employees also voted to unionize.

So far, no employees at Utah national parks have joined the efforts.