Jordanelle Parkway trail to close for sealcoating this weekend

The Jordanelle Parkway Trail will close Sunday for sealcoating.

Starting at 7 a.m., Wasatch County will be applying a liquid protective coating to the 4-mile paved trail along the northern side of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The Jordanelle Parkway Trail will be closed Sunday, July 12, at 7 a.m. through Monday, July 13, at 7 a.m. for seal coating. pic.twitter.com/ZuBRFhaHml — Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) July 7, 2026

The coat acts as a shield against water, UV rays, motor oil and chemical spills, extending the life of the pathway.

Wasatch County says the trail will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.