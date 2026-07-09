Jordanelle Parkway trail to close for sealcoating this weekend
Pedestrians and bikers are asked to stay off the trail as crews perform preventative maintenance on the Wasatch County trail.
The Jordanelle Parkway Trail will close Sunday for sealcoating.
Starting at 7 a.m., Wasatch County will be applying a liquid protective coating to the 4-mile paved trail along the northern side of the Jordanelle Reservoir.
The Jordanelle Parkway Trail will be closed Sunday, July 12, at 7 a.m. through Monday, July 13, at 7 a.m. for seal coating. pic.twitter.com/ZuBRFhaHml— Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) July 7, 2026
The coat acts as a shield against water, UV rays, motor oil and chemical spills, extending the life of the pathway.
Wasatch County says the trail will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.