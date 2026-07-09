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Jordanelle Parkway trail to close for sealcoating this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM MDT
Person sealing an asphalt driveway
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Wasatch County crews will sealcoat Jordanelle Parkway July 12, closing the path to the public.

Pedestrians and bikers are asked to stay off the trail as crews perform preventative maintenance on the Wasatch County trail.

The Jordanelle Parkway Trail will close Sunday for sealcoating.

Starting at 7 a.m., Wasatch County will be applying a liquid protective coating to the 4-mile paved trail along the northern side of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The coat acts as a shield against water, UV rays, motor oil and chemical spills, extending the life of the pathway.

Wasatch County says the trail will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver