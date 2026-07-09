Deer Valley East Village penthouse makes list of Utah’s most expensive real estate

Mansion Global reports the Wasatch County penthouse at the Four Seasons Resort is the most expensive condo in Utah with unit listings topping out around $15 million.

The 7,077-square-foot unit on the 11th and 12th floors of the Four Seasons Hotel Residences features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private elevator and more than 500 square feet of terrace space. Named "Keetley," it is one of four penthouse residences which range from $24.4 million to $37 million.

1 of 6 — DVEV Aerial_courtesy of Extell Development.jpg Aerial renderings of Deer Valley East Village's Four Seasons Resort and other hotels. Extell Development 2 of 6 — BINYAN_EUD3522_DeerValley_FourSeasons_S140_BLD_B_F2_OutdoorDining_FINAL3500.jpg Renderings of the Four Seasons ski deck at Deer Valley East Village. Extell Development 3 of 6 — BINYAN_EUD3522_DeerValley_FourSeasons_S060_BLD_B_F11_PH1_PrimaryBed_Final3500.jpg Renderings of the Four Seasons penthouses at Deer Valley East Village. Extell Development 4 of 6 — BINYAN_EUD3522_DeerValley_FourSeasons_S020_INT_BLD_B_F11_PH1_GrandSalon_Final3500.jpg Renderings of the Four Seasons penthouses at Deer Valley East Village. Extell Development 5 of 6 — BINYAN_EUD3522_DeerValley_FourSeasons_S040_INT_BLD_B_F11_PH1_KitchenDining_Final3500.jpg Renderings of the Four Seasons penthouses at Deer Valley East Village. Extell Development 6 of 6 — BINYAN_EUD3522_DeerValley_FourSeasons_INT_S010_BLD_B_F11_PH1_JuniorPrimaryBath_FINAL3500.jpg Renderings of the Four Seasons penthouses at Deer Valley East Village. Extell Development

The residences are one of two Four Seasons-branded buildings going up at the new base area. The second is a private residence building.

The Four Seasons is expected to be completed in 2028.