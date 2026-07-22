SUU student identified among soldiers killed in Jordan

A soldier killed in action in Jordan was identified to be a Southern Utah University student, the school confirmed Monday. 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of Ewa Beach, Hawaii died on July 18 while supporting military operations overseas.

Feehan was 25 years old and an MBA student at SUU just weeks away from completing the program, the university said in a news release. He will receive his degree posthumously in recognition of his academic achievement. He will also receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and be posthumously promoted to captain, according to the U.S. Army.

“Our hearts are with his family, fellow service members, classmates, and all who knew and loved Tyler as we mourn this profound loss together,” SUU President Mindy Benson said in the release. “We are grateful for his service; his sacrifice will forever be remembered by the Thunderbird community.”

Feehan was killed on July 18 after another active-duty soldier, 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, of Carrollton, Texas, was killed on July 17, at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The incident is under investigation, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Feehan had received a commission as Air Defense artillery officer in the army through SUU’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in 2024, the university said.

Utah leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox mourned Feehan on Monday.

“Abby and I are heartbroken by the loss of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan. Tyler answered the call to serve both our state and our nation with courage and honor, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Cox said in a social media post. “We’re praying for his family, his fellow soldiers, and the entire Southern Utah University community as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

Utah Republican Sens. John Curtis and Mike Lee also shared their condolences on Monday, with Lee saying about the armed forces “their service and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

“As a former member of the Utah National Guard and a Southern Utah University student, First Lt. Tyler James Feehan leaves behind a legacy that will be felt here in Utah and across our nation,” Curtis said on X. “Sue and I are praying for his loved ones, fellow soldiers, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Alixel Cabrera's story was originally published at www.utahnewsdispatch.com.