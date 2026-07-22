Recycle Utah invites Wasatch Back to green meals, events this summer

The Park City-based organization works to divert waste from the local landfill while educating residents on ways to help.

Recycle Utah is reaching out to the Wasatch Back with green-focused events this summer.

Executive Director Andy Hecht says the center will bring back its impromptu barbecue July 28.

“Right after work, right about 5 p.m., we pull out our Big Green Egg” Hecht said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour" July 22. “We host a little gathering of friends and family for Recycle Utah. Bring hamburgers, bring some beverages, come and have fun.”

The nonprofit’s annual 100-Mile Meal is Aug. 22 at Red Pine Lodge. Featuring food sourced within 100 miles of Park City, the dinner is capped at 200 guests from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

“Vail does an amazing job,” Hecht said. “Their chefs love to be on that dinner because they get to be creative. They think outside of the box with the ingredients that are brought to them, and they make an amazing meal.”

After everyone eats, the center will share plans for its new facility during the Recycle Utah Rendezvous until 10 p.m.

The move will expand the nonprofit's educational space and recycling capacity.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Andy Hecht Listen • 11:08

“We are excited to share with our community the direction Recycle Utah is going, and this is finally the chance we get to open up and show everyone,” he said.

The group hopes to break ground in March 2027.

Supporters can attend the entire evening for $300 or join the rendezvous later for $100.

Complete details and tickets are available here.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.