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Wasatch Back flood danger increases as monsoon brings more rain

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:31 PM MDT
Floodwaters block the Poison Creek trail underpass at Bonanza Drive July 17, 2026.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Floodwaters block the Poison Creek trail underpass at Bonanza Drive July 17, 2026.

The National Weather Service advises caution on roads and around wildfire burn scars, which elevate flood risk.

Flash floods are a statewide risk Utah’s monsoon season brings more heavy rain this month.

Winds are pushing tropical moisture across the state, leading to recent sudden downpours and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings for much of Utah, including Summit and Wasatch counties into Thursday.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially if they plan to recreate outdoors. The weather service says wildfire burn scars are at a higher risk of flooding and sending debris downhill. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas and avoid dirt roads that could become impassable.

Southwestern Utah’s Beaver County declared a state of emergency this week after flooding from the Cottonwood Fire scar evacuated homes and closed roads.

Rainfall has caused minor disruptions in the Park City area, including flooding paved trails.

The rain has also helped crews contain local wildfires.

The South Summit Fire District said lightning sparked two fires west of the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Tuesday. Both were held to about an acre. The Park City Fire District also put out a tree that caught fire during a storm over the 910 Ranch.

State officials remind residents lightning kills more people in Utah than in any other state, including a hiker who was struck July 18 near a mountain peak in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
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