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Utahns can help develop state water plan through Aug. 23

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM MDT
Water flows down Big Cottonwood Creek from snowpack melt Wednesday, May 17, 2023, near Salt Lake City. As the winter's record snowpack melts and cascades down from the Rockies, Utah lawmakers on Wednesday set aside millions of dollars to prepare for potentially historic flooding.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - Water flows down Big Cottonwood Creek from snowpack melt Wednesday, May 17, 2023, near Salt Lake City. As the winter's record snowpack melts and cascades down from the Rockies, Utah lawmakers on Wednesday set aside millions of dollars to prepare for potentially historic flooding.

Utah's 2026 State Water Plan will identify current water use and future demand with policy recommendations and other actions.

Utah is developing its 2026 State Water Plan and wants residents to give input through Aug. 23.

The Utah Division of Water Resources released its draft of the plan after the 2025 “Water Talk” series where it received feedback from other state agencies, local governments, tribal representatives and watershed councils to shape the plan.

The state’s water plan identifies current water use and future demand across the state with recommendations for policy changes, fiscal support and other actions.

Now, residents can see the plan and share feedback until Aug. 23. Utahns can learn more at a virtual open house July 30. Residents can also submit questions online before the open house.

The final plan will be published Dec. 31.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver