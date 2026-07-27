Utahns can help develop state water plan through Aug. 23

Utah is developing its 2026 State Water Plan and wants residents to give input through Aug. 23.

The Utah Division of Water Resources released its draft of the plan after the 2025 “Water Talk” series where it received feedback from other state agencies, local governments, tribal representatives and watershed councils to shape the plan.

The state’s water plan identifies current water use and future demand across the state with recommendations for policy changes, fiscal support and other actions.

Now, residents can see the plan and share feedback until Aug. 23. Utahns can learn more at a virtual open house July 30. Residents can also submit questions online before the open house.

The final plan will be published Dec. 31.