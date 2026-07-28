Utah sees second highest number of 2026 measles cases in US

That total amounts to roughly 22% of the nation’s 2,318 cases recorded so far this year.

Among all 50 states, only South Carolina has seen more measles cases than Utah this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That doesn’t include the 197 cases reported in Utah last year — the first of which was documented in early June 2025, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Where has Utah seen the most measles?

Statewide, the total number of cases since the outbreak began last year (711) amounts to a per-capita rate of 20.6 cases per 100,000 residents, according to DHHS.

Christopher Cherrington / The Salt Lake Tribune

The region that’s reported the most measles cases since the outbreak began last year — 266 — is the Southwest Utah Health District, which is made up of Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver and Garfield counties.

There, the per-capita rate is a much higher 93.2 cases for every 100,000 residents.

In northeastern Utah, the more rural TriCounty Health District (which covers Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties) has recorded 80 cases, amounting to the highest per-capita rate in the state at 138.8 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Close behind is the Central Utah district (comprising Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties), where 108 cases amounts to a per-capita rate of 130.4 for every 100,000 residents.

Read the full article by Sean P. Means at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.