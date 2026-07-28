Anti-poverty program departs Wasatch County after losing ‘vast majority’ of funding

For Utah and Wasatch county residents experiencing poverty, the Circles program helped participants build supportive relationships, learn new skills and work toward economic stability.

But after the loss of a federal grant that provided the majority of its funding, program operators say Circles must end its Wasatch County services.

Jessica Miller is the chief impact officer at Community Action Services and Food Bank, the nonprofit that administers the Circles program.

“We have needed to cut down our staff from seven to a one-person staff,” she said.

Circles had previously received $1 million over three years through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families federal grant. It funded almost the entire program, according to Miller.

The remaining staff member will continue supporting Utah County families that are enrolled in the program. Miller says no new participants will be accepted until Circles can find additional funding.

The organization is asking community members to donate to support the program.

“It really is just a transformational program because it helps to inspire people – and not only just inspire people, but then to teach people,” Miller said. “It’s providing them with the skills that they need to actually make change in their lives… so that families can have a different vision for their future.”

About 40 Heber Valley families participated in Circles during fiscal year 2026.

Community Action Services also operates a food bank in Heber, which is not affected by the loss of funding.

